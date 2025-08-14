Police searching for gunman for deadly shooting on Buford Highway

article

Deputies in metro Atlanta are asking the public for help identifying three men believed to be connected with a deadly shooting earlier this month in Chamblee.

Authorities say 31-year-old Abdul Hydara was found shot to death in a parking lot on Buford Highway. His killer remains unknown.

What we know:

The Chamblee Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers responded to reports of a shooting at Oriental Plaza on the 4800 block of the busy road on the morning of Aug. 3.

At the scene, they found Hydara shot multiple times.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Hydara was talking to an acquaintance when someone in a black Cadillac Escalade pulled up and opened fire, hitting him from behind.

Dig deeper:

Detectives shared a surveillance photo of three men who they say were seen entering the vehicle involved in the homicide.

Investigators believe the car has a drive-out tag from another state, through which one is not known at this time.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or the Chamblee Police Department at (770) 986-5005.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.