Deadly crash shuts down I-20 East in Cobb County

A deadly crash has left Intestate 20 blocked in Cobb County.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate near Riverside Parkway.

Officials have confirmed the crash was fatal, but have not shared any details about what led up to the crash or the victim.

All lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted off the interstate onto Thorton Road.

Drivers should expect serious delays and use Highway 78 and Camp Creek Parkway as alternate routes.