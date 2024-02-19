Deadly crash near Spaghetti Junction under investigation

A deadly motorcycle crash on Interstate 285 over the weekend is under investigation.

DeKalb County police say the crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the eastbound lanes of I-285 just before the exit ramp to I-85.

Officers say the driver of the motorcycle was thrown from their bike after a collision involving a car. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released the identity of either driver involved or said whether the driver of the car will face criminal charges.

The interstate was shut down for a period of time on Sunday while officers worked at the scene.