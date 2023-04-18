Deadly multi-vehicle crash shuts down I-75 northbound lanes in Cobb County

article

At least two people have died in a crash that shut down most lanes of Interstate 75 in Cobb County Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Marietta Police Department have confirmed with FOX 5 that a deadly crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-75 at Delk Road.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident began when a car stalled on the interstate. Officials say the passengers got out of the car and were hit by another vehicle. That second vehicle was then also involved in another accident after the deadly collision.

In total, at least five vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say at least two people have died.

Police have not released the identities of the victims or the condition of anyone else involved in the crash.

The crash shut down multiple northbound lanes on the interstate as crews worked at the scene.

Drivers should expect long delays and should try to plan alternate routes if possible.