1 dead, multiple injured in crash on Cleveland Avenue

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night in southwest Atlanta.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue near Interstate 85.

FOX 5 cameras found multiple officers blocking off sections of the area with police tape while they worked at the scene.

Police have confirmed at least one person was killed and several others were injured in the crash.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the deadly accident.

At this time, officials have not released the names of those involved.

The investigation is ongoing.