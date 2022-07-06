Man found shot to death near Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers

Conyers police are investigating after a man was found gunned down near the Georgia International Horse Park on Wednesday afternoon.

A bystander came across the body in a wooded area along Centennial Olympic Parkway and Steeple Chase and called 911, police said. Officers arrived to find the man’s body with an apparent gunshot wound. The identity of the man has not been released.

Police are still investigating who shot him and why.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and found the area roped off by police tape. Officers were combing the areas for any clues.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Conyers police at 770-483-6600 or anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477).