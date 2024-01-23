Woman being questioned in deadly southeast Atlanta shooting

A woman is being interviewed by Atlanta police homicide detectives after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Interstate 20 on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Capitol Gateway apartments located at 172 Logan Street SE. Crime scene tape enveloped the development where this all went down well into the evening.

According to Atlanta police, officers were responding to a report of shots fired and a burglary. They arrived at the scene to find a man shot dead in the apartment.

A woman, who police believe is the shooter, was also located at the scene.

Investigators later said the man and woman knew each other.

"It appears that it's going to be an escalating dispute between the male and female," said Lt. Germain Dearlove. "It seems like [the male] was trying to appear to enforce entry into the [woman’s] apartment and that led to an altercation that led to a shooting incident."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a deadly shooting at the Capitol Gateway apartments along Logan Street on Jan. 23, 2024. (FOX 5)

Investigators believe the woman opened fire when he tried to get inside the apartment.

Police would only identify the man as being in his 30s.

The names of the man and woman have not been released.

No word on if the woman faces any charges or if detectives believe she acted in self-defense.

The names of the man and woman have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.