Teen fugitive wanted for Philadelphia murder may be hiding in Atlanta, US Marshals say

The U.S. Marshals are searching for a 17-year-old wanted for the murder of a teenager during an ambush outside his Philadelphia high school in 2022.

WTXF reports that on Sept. 27, 2022, 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde was leaving a joint football scrimmage at Roxborough High School when five gunmen left a car and started firing. When the gunshots were over, Elizalde was dead and four other teens were injured.

Elizalde's mother Meredith told WTXF that she was at the school waiting for her son by her car when she heard the gunshots ring out and began running.

"The first thing I saw was his cleat. We just bought those cleats in the summer," she said. "God told me right when I got there, before I even got up to his body that ‘He’s going to go. You have to let him go.’"

Investigators have arrested four of the teens suspected of being involved in the shooting, but the fifth, identified as 17-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, remains on the run. Investigators say they connected the teen with the murder after linking the "infotainment system" of the vehicle involved with Burney-Thorn's cell phone.

Authorities now say they have a credible tip that Burney-Thorn traveled to and was hiding in the Atlanta area months after the shooting.

The wanted teenager is described as being around 6-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of around 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The Philadelphia Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service are offering a reward of $50,000 for information that leads to Burney-Thorn's arrest and indictment - with $10,000 from the Marshals paid immediately when the wanted teen is arrested.

They're asking anyone with any information on the case or Burney-Thorn's whereabouts to call PA CrimeStoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or send information through the USMS Tips App.