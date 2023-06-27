Daycare buses with kids on board involved in 5-vehicle wreck on I-75

article

Three children and three adults had to be taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning on I-75.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. along I-75 south at the South Marietta Loop.

According to Marietta Fire, five vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck tanker, two daycare buses, a pick-up and a box truck.

Around 20 people, including children, were impacted by the crash. Six of those, three adults and three kids, were taken to Kennestone Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The remaining children and staff on board the daycare buses were taken by Marietta Fire and Marietta Police back to their daycare where parents were instructed to meet them.

