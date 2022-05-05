Daycare bus full of kids involved in head-on collision near DeKalb elementary school

A daycare bus full of children was involved in a head-on collision with at least one other vehicle Thursday morning, police said.

The accident was reported at Flat Shoals Road and Battle Forest Drive near Flat Shoals Elementary School. According to investigators, the bus was on the way to Childcare Network Daycare when the wreck occured.

SKYFOX flew over the scene where the bus had overturned.

SKYFOX over overturned daycare bus May 5, 2022.

Parents could be seen collecting their children. FOX 5 caught up with one woman, Keysha Jones, who said got the call shortly after she arrived at work and rushed to pick up her grandson, Jacob. He told FOX 5 he was in the middle of the bus and felt it falling on its side.

Crews managed to upright the bus and clear the scene quickly.

It's unclear if any of the children were seriously injured. No word yet on if any charges will be filed.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.