Day service center employee injured during machete attack, Athens police say

An employee of the homeless day service center on North Avenue was attacked by a man with a machete on June 20, according to Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Police say they responded to the day center at around 4:10 p.m. They found an employee with severe head and face injuries. The employee was transported to a nearby hospital.

Shortly after, police arrested 33-year-old Cedric Smith of Athens. He was charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Possession of a Weapon in the Commission of a Crime. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Norris at David.norris@accgov.com or (762)-400-7165.