David Scott wins primary in 13th District, avoids runoff

Nine-term U.S. House Rep. David Scott has won the Democratic primary in Georgia’s 13th District, narrowly avoiding a runoff.

The Associated Press on Thursday said Scott defeated three challengers, including former state Rep. Keisha Sean Waites, who touted her credentials as an emergency manager and her bipartisan approach.

Scott’s share of the vote expanded in counting Wednesday, meaning he escaped an Aug. 11 runoff by amassing a majority. Republicans in the metro-Atlanta district chose business consultant Becky Hites over engineer Caesar Gonzales.