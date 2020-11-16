David Perdue declines debate against Jon Ossoff before Georgia runoff

Republican Sen. David Perdue has declined to debate Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff ahead of the January runoff election.

The Atlanta Press Club says because Ossoff confirmed his participation to its Dec. 6 event, it will hold the debate anyway according to the organization's rules.

Perdue will be represented by an empty podium.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

"We believe it is an essential part of the democratic process for voters to have an opportunity to hear an exchange of ideas from the candidates so they can be better informed when they cast their ballots," the Atlanta Press Club said in a statement. "In that spirit, we hope Sen. Perdue will change his mind."

Sen David Perdue speaks at a campaign event to supporters at a restaurant in Cumming, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images))

Advertisement

This is the second debate Perdue has declined to attend.

Ossoff criticized Perdue's decision on Twitter, calling the senator a "coward" for refusing to debate him.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Perdue has yet to respond to Ossoff's comments.

Georgians have until Dec. 7 to register in the runoff election.

Early voting begins on Dec. 14.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.