David Perdue decides not to run for US Senate in 2022

Former Sen. David Perdue says that he will not be running again for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Earlier in February, the former senator filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to potentially run against freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who had previously defeated Kelly Loeffler in a special election runoff.

At that time, Perdue said that Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, who also won his Jan. 6 runoff, were "two of the most radically liberal individuals to ever occupy a seat on the hallowed floor of the United States Senate," emphasizing his desire to have Republicans take back control of the Senate.

On Tuesday however, Perdue said he and his wife Bonnie "have decided that we will not enter the race for the United States Senate in Georgia."

"This is a personal decision, not a political one," Perdue said in a statement. "I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen."

In his statement, Perdue emphasized his belief that Georgia lawmakers needed to ensure that "every legal voter will be treated equally and illegal votes will not be included," saying that he would "do everything I can to be helpful in this effort."

You can read the former senator's full statement below:

