Dave Chappelle, Killer Mike announce tour with November stop in Atlanta

Comedy and music fans are in for a treat as comedian Dave Chappelle and rap legend Killer Mike, accompanied by the Mighty Midnight Revival, announce a seven-city co-headlining tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 tour will blend comedy and music in a joint performance, including a stop at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Nov. 17.

Tickets for the highly anticipated tour will go on sale to the public on Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. through Ticketmaster.

Dave Chappelle + Killer Mike 2024 Tour Dates:

Nov. 15 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Nov. 17 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Nov. 18 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Nov. 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 21 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Nov. 23 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Nov. 24 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Terrace Theater

Attendees should be aware that the event will be a phone-free experience. All phones, smartwatches, and related accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches upon arrival and unlocked at the end of the show. Guests will keep possession of their devices but can only access them in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out by security.

Pilot Boy Productions, Inc. and Dave Chappelle maintain exclusive rights to the material performed during the event. Any unauthorized use, including recording, distributing, or reproducing the content, is strictly prohibited and may result in legal action.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.