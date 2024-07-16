Dat Fire Jerk Chicken says it's ready to start rebuilding after fire

article

The popular Jamaican restaurant in Atlanta's Castleberry Hill neighborhood that went up in flames in April has announced that it is finally ready to start rebuilding.

ORIGINAL STORY: Popular Jamaican restaurant destroyed in Northside Drive fire

Dat Fire Jerk Chicken posted a message on Instagram on Sunday saying that the demolition and rebuild has finally begun. They also said they didn't realize how much red tape and permits were involved and thanked everyone for their outpouring of support and prayers.

The restaurant on Northside Drive caught fire on April 20. The building was destroyed.

Since then, the restaurant has continued to serve food from its food truck and has hosted several fundraising events. They also launched a GoFundMe to help raise money for the cost of rebuilding.

The restaurant has been a staple in the area for nearly a decade.

The owners of the restaurant say the fire was accidental.