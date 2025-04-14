Dashcam: Stockbridge officer pushes burning car away from fuel pumps

article

A Stockbridge police officer's quick actions may have prevented a serious disaster at a local gas station.

The whole thing was caught on the officer's dashcam.

What we know:

Officials say Officer T. Hoffman responded to reports of a vehicle fire at a Raceway gas station last week. When he got to the scene, the officer found a car already engulfed in flames extremely close to the fuel pumps.

In the video, Hoffman used his patrol vehicle to push the burning car away from the pumps, stopping what could have been a dangerous situation.

What we don't know:

The Stockbridge Police Department shared video of Hoffman's "heroic action" on Facebook.

"His swift, decisive action likely prevented a much more serious incident and protected everyone in the area from potential harm," the department wrote.

It was not clear what caused the vehicle fire.

The Source: Information for this story came from a Facebook post by the Stockbridge Police Department.



