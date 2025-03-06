Dashcam: 5 detained after high-speed police chase on I-20

article

The Brief Atlanta police have detained five people after a police chase on Interstate 20. Officials say the situation began with an armed vehicle break-in in northeast Atlanta. Dashcam footage shows the moment officers used PIT maneuvers to try and stop the vehicle.



Five suspects have been detained after a high-speed police chase on Interstate 20 in Atlanta.

Police dashcams caught the moment two Atlanta police officers used PIT maneuvers to try and stop the vehicle during the pursuit.

What we know:

Officials say at around 12:40 p.m. on Feb. 28, officers responded to reports of a vehicle break-in on Lakeview Drive in northeast Atlanta.

Authorities issued a citywide BOLO for the suspects, who officials say were armed and dangerous. A few hours later, members of the department's A.C.E. Unit spotted the suspect vehicle on Interstate 20 eastbound, leading to a chase on the interstate that reached speeds of over 100 mph.

Moments after the second PIT maneuver (Atlanta Police Department)

In the footage, the officers performed two PIT maneuvers to stop the vehicle. After the second one, dashcam footage showed people inside the vehicle tossing weapons onto the side of the interstate.

"They're throwing guns out. They're throwing guns out," one officer is heard saying in the footage. "Box em! Box em!"

The firearms were later recovered. Officials say one of the guns had been reported stolen.

Officers detained five people in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Elijah Boyd, was charged with fleeing and eluding. Passenger Raquarez Thompkins was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials say Thompkins and passenger Marquavious Walker both had outstanding warrants for their arrest out of DeKalb County.

The detained suspects (Atlanta Police Department)

Two other passengers, identified as Jacolbi Wideman and Rodrekas Seaborn were detained. Officials have not said whether they will face charges.