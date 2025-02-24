Dash cam video shows South Fulton Police in tense pursuit of wanted fugitive

The Brief South Fulton police are searching for a wanted fugitive they believe to be hiding in the area. Investigators say they need the public’s help in identifying the man who is connected to more than a dozen theft and larceny cases. Dash camera video shows the suspect managing to slip away after a high-speed chase last week.



The search is on for one of South Fulton’s most wanted criminals.

Investigators say 39-year-old Donald Crouch has been on the run for months and in three different instances—managed to evade arrest.

What we know:

According to South Fulton Police, Crouch led authorities on a high-speed chase while driving a stolen truck last week. The pursuit was captured in newly released dash camera video from Feb. 19.

The 39-year-old suspect had been on the department’s radar since last September when he was declared a wanted fugitive for larcenies committed in Ringgold.

Investigators have taken out 20 warrants for Crouch’s arrest related to cases of theft and larceny since then, connecting him to at least four reports of stolen vehicles around the metro Atlanta area in the last seven months.

What we don't know:

Police believe Crouch is somewhere in South Fulton, Union City or Fairburn.

Timeline:

In October, police said Crouch was behind the wheel of a truck stolen out of Atlanta.

According to Sgt. Roger Burkhart, a chase ensued, and Crouch got away, but was spotted by police a week later in the same truck.

This time, he lost control of the truck and crashed. When he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by ambulance, Burkhart says Crouch managed to escape by pushing an officer out of the emergency vehicle.

Later that day, investigators say Crouch broke into another business on Fulton Industrial Blvd and stole another truck.

For the last few months, police say he’d been using it to steal materials from construction sites—up until the chase that ended in a crash last Wednesday.

What's next:

Police say getting Crouch into custody is a top priority.

What you can do:

Although he is not believed to be armed, South Fulton police officials don’t recommend approaching him. Instead, they say it’s best to call 911.