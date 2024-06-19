Daring firework heist: $42K in pyrotechnics stolen from Cartersville store

Tens of thousands of dollars in fireworks were stolen from a Cartersville store in a daring overnight heist.

It happened over the weekend when a Bartow County Sheriff's Deputy noticed a U-Haul box truck driving out of the Cartersville Crossing Shopping Center in the middle of the night. Finding the vehicle's presence suspicious, the deputy attempted to pull over the driver. However, the driver fled through the parking lot, crossed the street, and ultimately collided with a tree.

Investigators reported that three individuals inside the truck jumped out and attempted to escape on foot. The driver, 38-year-old Adrian Jamar Daniels, was captured after a brief chase.

Investigators say a search of the U-Haul revealed an astonishing discovery: $42,000 worth of fireworks stolen from the Great Grizzly Fireworks Store. "It was loaded down with fireworks. Top to bottom, side to side, just an enormous amount of fireworks. You had sparklers, you had little poppers on the ground, everything up to the big ones, the mortars that go up in the air and create the very big explosions," said Cartersville Police Capt. Greg Sparacio.

Adrian Jamar Daniels and Sharina Victoria Jackson (Bartow County Sheriffs Office)

Law enforcement returned to the initial sighting location of the U-Haul and discovered a burglary had occurred at the Great Grizzly Fireworks storage area. Fortunately, all the stolen merchandise has been recovered, much to the relief of the store owner, especially with Independence Day just around the corner. "He was ecstatic that he had most of his stuff back to sell and give everyone a magical Fourth of July," Capt. Sparacio added.

Adrian Jamar Daniels faces a litany of charges, including burglary, theft by taking, theft by receiving, fleeing & eluding, altering a tag with intent to conceal identity of a vehicle, failure to obey a traffic control device, driving while license suspended, and obstruction. Jail records also indicate he faces violation of probation charges and is being held on a bond of just under $24,000 as of Wednesday evening.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Sharina Victoria Jackson, who has been charged with party to the crime of burglary. She has since bonded out of jail.

Authorities continue to search for others who may have been involved in the burglary.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the Criminal Investigative Division of the Cartersville Police Department at 770-387-5690.