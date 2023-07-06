KSU student dies after rescuing drowning friend at Myrtle Beach

A Kennesaw State University student died two weeks after he was pulled from the ocean during a vacation to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Daniel Rowe, an 18-year-old from Acworth, Georgia, died Monday at a South Carolina hospital, the Myrtle Beach Sun News reported.

The Horry County Coroner's Office has ruled Rowe's death an accidental drowning.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the teen's family by Nadine Dixon, Rowe had just finished his freshman year at KSU and had gone to Myrtle Beach for a vacation with friends.

On June 20, the group was swimming in the ocean when an undercurrent swept them out into the ocean, Rowe's girlfriend Kamanny George wrote on her own GoFundMe.

"The fear in everyone's voices was overwhelming as we struggled to stay afloat and ensure the safety of the younger members of our group," George wrote.

She says Rowe "fought against the relentless waters" to save her 14-year-old sister.

"Tragically, despite his courageous efforts, Daniel succumbed to exhaustion and drowned, losing consciousness in the process," George wrote.

Rowe reportedly suffered brain damage and succumbed to his injuries weeks later.

The fundraiser's goal is to raise $25,000 to bring Rowe's body back to Georgia and funeral expenses. As of Thursday morning, it had raised nearly $5,000.

Data from the National Weather Service shows that rip currents have caused at least 55 drownings in 2023, including two near Myrtle Beach in June, the Myrtle Beach Sun News reports.