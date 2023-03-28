Woman uses wine ruse to steal victim's wallet, rack up thousands, police say

article

The Dalton Police Department is searching for a suspect who asked a woman for a suggestion on a good bottle of wine as distraction to swipe her wallet and rack up $3000 on her bank cards. The whole thing was caught on camera.

Officials said the ruse started at the Kroger on West Walnut Avenue in Dalton on March 10.

The victim said she was shopping when a woman approached her, asking for a wine recommendation. When she bent over to reach for a bottle on the bottom shelf, the victim said the woman used the opportunity to reach into her purse and grab her wallet. She didn't even realize it was gone until it was time to check out.

By the time the victim made it home and contacted her bank, she was informed her credit and debit cards had been charged for more than $3000 at a Walmart and Walgreen's.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit; Dalton Police Department)

A Dalton detective retrieved surveillance footage from each of the stores showing the initial wallet theft and all the fraudulent purchases. Authorities said the suspect spent the money on various gift cards.

The suspect was described as a Black female wearing navy blue scrubs, a blue tie-dye undershirt, blue and white Nike shoes, a large necklace and an orange face mask. She had on a blue baseball cap with the Tennessee state flag's circular star logo. She appeared to have a tattoo on her right hand between the base of her thumb and index finger as well as a tattoo on both the left and right sides of her neck.

(Credit; Dalton Police Department)

She was seen driving a dark-colored Ford Fusion without a license plate.

If you recognize this woman, police encourage you to give them a call at 706-278-9085, ext. 9-280.