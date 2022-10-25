Thief used stolen wallet to buy gas, Dalton police say

article

Dalton police are searching for a man they believe used a stolen bank card to pay for his gas earlier in October.

The bank card was swiped along with a wallet from a parked car at the Lakeshore Park playground on Oct. 2.

The owner of that vehicle said he was taking his children to go play that day when he realized his doors weren't locked. When he took his kids out to eat later, he noticed his wallet was missing. He received an alert that one of his bank cards was used at the Royal Food Mart gas station on North Thornton Avenue.

Police say the suspect was seen driving a white Nissan Altima. (Credit: Dalton Police Department) (Supplied)

Officers used that gas station's surveillance footage to find the suspect using the stolen card to put $20 worth of gas into a white Nissan Altima.

The suspect was described as a white man with dark hair and scrubby facial stubble. Police said he appeared to be in his 30s, and wore a long sleeved blue shirt and a gray or black trucker style hat with a blue logo.

If you recognize this man or vehicle, please contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, ext. 9-280.