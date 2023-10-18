Dalton police looking for 16-year-old immigrant runaway

article

The Dalton Police Department is actively investigating a case involving a missing 16-year-old immigrant. The juvenile, Angel Rodinilson Vasquez-Vasquez, arrived in Dalton as an unaccompanied minor but ran away from his sponsor back in June. However, the case was only reported to the authorities recently.

Vasquez-Vasquez, a 16-year-old male originally from Guatemala, stands at 5-feet-3-inches and weighs 130 pounds. Law enforcement investigators have determined that he was in the United States as an unaccompanied minor and was placed with a host family. However, he ran away from this arrangement in June, and the incident went unreported to the police.

There is speculation that Vasquez-Vasquez may be with family members in Florida, but this information remains unverified. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9-189. This case serves as a pressing call to the public for any assistance in locating the missing teenager.



