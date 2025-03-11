Dalton Convention Center janitorial supervisor arrested for sexual assault

article

The Brief Phillip Kevin McKinley, 53, was arrested on charges of sexual battery and sexual assault. The arrest follows an investigation into allegations from a woman performing community service at the Dalton Convention Center. Police are asking for additional information from anyone who may have knowledge of McKinley’s actions.



A Dalton man has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual misconduct following an investigation by the Dalton Police Department (DPD).

Authorities took 53-year-old Phillip Kevin McKinley of Chatsworth into custody on two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority in the second degree.

The arrest stems from a Feb. 12 report filed by a woman who was completing court-ordered community service at the Dalton Convention Center. She told police that McKinley, who was the maintenance and janitorial supervisor, touched intimate parts of her body without her consent while she was at work.

She also alleged that McKinley offered to pay off probationers’ fines and falsely report increased community service hours in exchange for sexual favors.

Following an investigation, the Dalton Police Department gathered enough evidence to obtain warrants for McKinley’s arrest.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and they are encouraging anyone with information about McKinley to contact Detective Chris Tucker at 706-278-9085, extension 9-165.