Dacula man receives life sentence for fatal fentanyl overdose case

The Brief Benjamin Michael Hosler was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to felony murder and multiple drug-related charges for selling fentanyl-laced drugs that led to a fatal overdose. Undercover officers purchased heroin from Hosler on three occasions, confirming the drugs were laced with fentanyl, and evidence showed Hosler was aware of the overdose risks. The case was prosecuted by the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Drug and Gang Task Force, with contributions from the Gwinnett County Police Department and Medical Examiner’s Office.



A Dacula man who branded his drug operation as "Fentanyl Enterprises" has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to felony murder and multiple drug-related charges in connection with a fatal overdose in 2021.

What we know:

Benjamin Michael Hosler, 28, admitted to selling drugs laced with fentanyl that led to the death of 24-year-old Dylan Smith. In Gwinnett County Superior Court, Hosler pled guilty to felony murder, two counts of trafficking fentanyl, violating Georgia’s Controlled Substances Act, and three counts of illegal use of a communication facility. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Smith was found dead in his bedroom on Sept. 18, 2021, with a used syringe in hand. Gwinnett County police recovered 0.3 grams of a light-brown, chunky substance on his nightstand. Lab results confirmed the substance contained fentanyl. Investigators also uncovered text messages between Smith and Hosler from the previous day, in which Smith requested heroin and Xanax — both of which were laced with fentanyl.

Between October and December 2021, undercover officers purchased heroin from Hosler on three occasions. Each time, the drugs were packaged in a distinctive wrapping identical to what was found in Smith’s room and tested positive for fentanyl. Investigators found further evidence that Hosler was aware of the risk of overdose and the nature of his drug sales. He was arrested on Jan. 24, 2022.

During opening statements at trial this week, jurors heard a recording of Hosler answering the phone as "Fentanyl Enterprises." They also viewed body camera footage from the officers who responded to Smith’s overdose. Hosler entered a guilty plea shortly thereafter.

What they're saying:

"We constantly remind our community that it only takes one instance of Fentanyl use to end in tragedy," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "This defendant laced Fentanyl in the illegal drugs that he sold to the victim, and it turned out to be deadly. We cannot bring this victim back, but we hope this outcome helps his family and loved ones to heal from this loss."