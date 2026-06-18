The Brief Widespread soccer fever hit Atlanta as tens of thousands of fans filled Atlanta Stadium for an international match. Supporters from South Africa and the Czech Republic transformed the stadium and local transit into a massive cultural celebration. The high-profile matchup featured an all-woman referee crew and a stadium-wide campaign targeting global hate speech.



Tens of thousands of energetic soccer fans descended on Atlanta on Thursday to watch South Africa and the Czechia face off in a highly anticipated World Cup match.

What we know:

A massive wave of international soccer lovers filled the stadium on Thursday, creating an electric atmosphere that started long before kickoff. Packed trains on the local MARTA transit line carried passengers celebrating their heritage and singing national songs on their way to the game.

The global event showcased diverse cultures connecting through sport, with fans trading jerseys and dancing outside the gates. Inside the stadium, the match featured a historic milestone as the officiating crew was composed entirely of women referees. Additionally, stadium displays throughout the game featured prominent photos and messages speaking out against hate speech.

What they're saying:

"It feels fantastic Atlanta!" said one fan visiting from the Czech Republic. Another group of supporters described the gathering as "an unbeatable vibe. An undesirable experience."

One woman noted the power of the global gathering, sharing that "it's beautiful to connect with other cultures. To trade jerseys, and it's just so wonderful."

"The most wonderful thing in the world is soccer, and it brings everyone together and doesn't matter the country's religion, everyone plays soccer. It's the greatest sport in the world," stated a Czech Republic native who immigrated to the United States in 1969 and attended the match with nine family members.

"South Africa has been waiting for this World Cup for a long time, and we wish them the best," said a South African father who brought his son and his young daughter to the stadium. Another South African fan echoed the intense energy, stating, "The feeling I can't explain. We are taking cup to Africa."