CVS Health seeks to hire more than 600 Georgians during event Friday

CVS Health is expecting to hire to fill more than 600 positions in clinical and retail in Georgia during a national career event Friday. Nationally, the company is looking for about 25,000 new hires.

Friday’s event comes as the flu season gets underway and an expectation that there will be a need for increased COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in the coming months.

"Every flu season we need additional team members," said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, "but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country."

Those open positions include full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail associates. CVS said it plans to fill those positions immediately.

"By leveraging CVS Health’s innovation and technology, we’re making it easier for qualified and caring candidates to join our team and contribute to the company’s ongoing efforts to help solve the country’s health care challenges," said Jeffrey Lackey, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, CVS Health.

CVS said they have competitive pay and benefits. This past summer, executives announced the corporate-wide minimum wage would be raised to $15 an hour by the end of summer 2022.

Anyone interested in Friday’s even can text "CVS" to 25000 to learn about jobs in the area or visit https://jobs.cvshealth.com/national-career-day.

