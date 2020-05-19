Customer's new SUV stolen from dealership after being dropped off for repairs

Jan Hollon lives in Tallahassee, Florida. Her husband is in McDonough on a construction job. Weeks after buying a 2020 Ford Explorer, he took it in for some minor repairs. It was stolen right off the lot.

Police found the vehicle on April 29. It was abandoned in a cul-de-sac in Henry County. According to a report taken by McDonough police, officers found a shell casing inside.

"We didn't want the car back," says Hollon. "We're like no, we're not taking it back. We have no idea what they did to it."

Investigators say the vehicle was stolen on April 28th between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. It was parked at Legacy Ford in McDonough.

A manager at the dealership reportedly showed the responding officer surveillance video. It shows a suspect entering the vehicle. At one point, he is joined by two accomplices. All wore white medical masks. The report says they spent 40 minutes rummaging through about 10 vehicles.

"There was trash everywhere (inside of the SUV)," says Hollon. "There were stolen license plates. We were just like, 'what are we gonna do?'"

Hollon says she will consider how to handle future repairs. She hopes others will do the same.

"Don't leave your car at the dealership. If they have to order parts, take it home, take it home with you."

FOX 5 reached out to Legacy Ford to ask what can be done for the family, but could not reach anyone.