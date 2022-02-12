Cupid's Undie Run set for scantily-clad start in Buckhead

Hundreds of runners are lacing up and stripping down for a good cause.

The annual Cupid's Undie Run kicks off at noon on Feb. 12. Runners will race for about a mile, starting at Big Sky in Buckhead, wearing only their underwear.

The fun run is a funny concept, but its mission is serious. The race raises money for the Children's Tumor Foundation, which funds research for a cure for Neurofibromatosis.

The genetic condition that affects children and has no cure causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body and affects one in every 3,000 children.

You can donate to the organization online.

You can already register for next year's undie run.

