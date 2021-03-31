Cumming’s Legends Distillery to serve up tasting room

If there’s one thing we like to do here on Good Day Atlanta, it’s to "rip back the curtain" and see how things work behind the scenes. So, when we got a chance to visit Legends Distillery in Forsyth County and see how the team there produces its bourbon and vodka, we booked a trip and said "Cheers!"

Legends products are available at stores throughout metro Atlanta and the rest of the state and at popular local restaurants including Botica, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Fado Irish Pub. But the real magic happens at the actual distillery in Cumming, where the Legends team uses a patented technology called Quantum Purity to produce its bourbon whiskey and vodka.

Soon, guests will get a chance to see a little bit of that process first-hand with the planned addition of a tasting room to the Forsyth County facility.

We got all the details about that planned addition, not to mention a rare look into how the spirits are created (and yes, maybe a taste-test or two); click the video player in this article to check it out. And click here for more information on Legends Distillery.

