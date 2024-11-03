Juveniles, adult arrested, charged in Cumberland Mall brawl

article

Multiple minors landed themselves in hot water Saturday night after Cobb County police broke up a fight and possible shooting at the Cumberland Mall.

Officials said multiple groups of juveniles had gathered at the mall to fight just after 7 p.m. The initial report to police claimed a shot had been fired and at least one boy was unresponsive on the ground inside the mall. Investigators were able to determine there was no gunfire.

Multiple people fled the scene and resisted arrest, but six people were taken into custody. One was an adult, the five others were juveniles.

Each person involved was charged with affray and obstruction of law enforcement officers. The minors were released to their parents with a juvenile complaint form. The adult was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

One person was taken to the hospital after suffering from what police believe was an anxiety attack. No officers were injured during this incident.