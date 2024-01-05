'Big as your hand': Invasive cannibal Cuban frogs spotted in Georgia

article

They're hungry. They can grow nearly as big as a human hand. They're in Georgia.

Georgia wildlife officials are concerned about an invasive species of cannibal frogs that could cause major problems in the state.

Daniel Sollenberger, a senior wildlife biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, told the Augusta Chronicle that the Cuban tree frog could be a serious issue for Georgia wildlife.

"Like all frogs, they're carnivores," Sollenberger said. "They will eat a lot of insects. They will also eat anything that they can fit in their mouth. They will even eat smaller tree frogs. There's at least some anecdotal evidence from Florida that they actually can reduce populations of native frogs. If we want to have some native wildlife left in our yards, this could be a problem."

Officials are now urging Georgians to remove any standing water from their properties and kill the frogs if they're spotted.

(U.S. Department of the Interior)

What are Cuban tree frogs?

Originally from Cuba, the Caymans, and the Bahamas, the invasive frogs have settled in Florida and have been found breeding on Georgia's Jekyll Island.

The University of Georgia says the frogs love to hide out in plants like the Travelers palm and are often transported to new habitats by hitching a ride.

"They get transported around on vehicles or nursery plants," said Sollenberger. "For instance, if you go to Lowe’s and buy a tree, and if that tree came from a nursery in Florida, there might be a Cuban tree frog hitching a ride on it."

The U.S. Geological Survey says the Cuban tree frogs have been found in places like Vermont and Nevada.

The frogs range in size, but the larger adult females can grow to be 5.5 inches long. Adult males are typically smaller.

"They start out small, but they can quickly grow as big as your hand," said Sollenberger. "It's a really big tree frog. They can get three times the size of our next largest native tree frog, which is the barking tree frog."

Most Cuban tree frogs have a brownish-green coloration, though sometimes the skin can be nearly white. Many have warts, bulging eyes, and large toe pads. The males of the species have black patches on their front feet.

What should you do if you see a Cuban tree frog?

Officials say the first step Georgians should take is to remove potential breeding spots, which are most pools or any standing water.

If you see a frog in your yard, Sollenberger told the Augusta Chronicle that you can use a common product found in grocery stores to get rid of it.

"We tell people to put Orajel on their back and that will knock them out," he said.

Georgia who are not sure whether they have Cuban tree frogs can contact the Georgia Department of Natural Resources with any sightings.