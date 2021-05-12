Celebration of life announced for longtime Atlanta Councilman C.T. Martin

article

Family and friends will honor longtime Atlanta City Councilman C.T. Martin with a series of events celebrating his life and legacy.

Martin, who served District 10 for nearly three decades, died Saturday at the age of 84.

Martin was an Atlanta native and graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. He was an undergraduate at Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, and heard a master's degree from Atlanta University. That's when he became vocal about community issues in the district that encompasses neighborhoods on the west side of the city, mostly south of the Interstate 20 and Interstate 285 interchange.

A candlelight ceremony will take place Thursday night at 6 at C.T. Martin plaza at Doctor's Memorial Park.

Martin will lie in repose Friday at the Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was a dedicated member.

His celebration of life service will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. at the C.T. Martin Natatorium.

All attendees will be asked to follow COVID-19 safety measures.

