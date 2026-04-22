C&S Seafood founder launches new steakhouse in Atlanta

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The Brief C&S Seafood founder Rich Clark is opening a Southern-inspired steakhouse in Buckhead. The restaurant features prime steaks and Southern sides in the Garden Hills neighborhood. Diners can visit starting Thursday to experience an extensive 500-bottle wine program.



C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar founder Rich Clark is opening a new Southern steakhouse in Buckhead on Peachtree Road this Thursday.

What we know:

Rich Clark is launching Clark's Steakhouse on the ground floor of the 2827 Peachtree building in the Garden Hills neighborhood.

The restaurant aims to blend the atmosphere of a classic New York steakhouse with Southern charm, featuring portraits of influential Atlanta figures like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Ted Turner.

The menu highlights include Meat by Linz prime steak cuts, ranging from dry-aged options to local Wagyu, and a 22-ounce reserve prime lollipop ribeye.

Guests can also find wild game such as venison chop and duck breast, alongside sides like whipped sweet potatoes and "mile-high" fries. For dessert, the restaurant serves a Coca-Cola German chocolate cake based on a recipe from Clark's grandmother.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Menu items featured at the new Clark's Steakhouse opening in Buckhead on April 23, 2026. (Credit: Clark's Steakhouse)

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what the specific operating hours for the new location will be or if reservations are required for the opening night.

What they're saying:

"We really took our time with this, traveling to places like Texas, New York, Charleston and London, seeing what resonated and what didn't," Clark said. "At the end of the day, we wanted to build a steakhouse that feels elevated and transportive, like you've stepped out of Atlanta for the night."

By the numbers:

The wine program, curated by Alexa Robertson, includes 500 different options with a focus on selections from the Loire Valley and Burgundy. The cocktail menu features staples such as the Clark's Martini and the "haute Cosmo". Robertson noted that building the list was "especially fulfilling" and shaped by extensive research.