Cruelty to K-9s act moves to Georgia House
ATLANTA - Some Georgia lawmakers want to impose stricter penalties for anybody who harasses, injures, or kills a police dog.
The bill simplifies a Georgia law already on the books, offering a more broad definition of what qualifies as a law enforcement animal.
Gwinnett County K-9 Kai partly inspired the Cruelty to K-9s act.
Kai was retired last month after being shot in the line of duty.
The law would change the penalty for the most serious crime with a minimum of two years in jail, and a fine of up to $50,000.
The Senate approved the measure on crossover day.
A House subcommittee will take it up sometime next week.