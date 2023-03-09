Cruelty to K-9s act moves to Georgia House

article

Some Georgia lawmakers want to impose stricter penalties for anybody who harasses, injures, or kills a police dog.

The bill simplifies a Georgia law already on the books, offering a more broad definition of what qualifies as a law enforcement animal.

Gwinnett County K-9 Kai partly inspired the Cruelty to K-9s act.

Kai was retired last month after being shot in the line of duty.

The law would change the penalty for the most serious crime with a minimum of two years in jail, and a fine of up to $50,000.

The Senate approved the measure on crossover day.

A House subcommittee will take it up sometime next week.