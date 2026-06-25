Critical Missing: 11-year-old boy missing from NW Atlanta home

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for 11-year-old King Alsobrook, who was reported missing Wednesday evening. King, who has autism, was last seen leaving his home on Aberdeen Drive NW around 7:30 p.m. wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help locating an 11-year-old boy, who has been diagnosed with autism, who was reported missing Wednesday evening.

What we know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit said King Alsobrook was last seen around 7:30 p.m. walking away from his home on Aberdeen Drive NW.

According to police, King left his cell phone at home and was carrying only a backpack. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants. King is 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 85 pounds.

Police said King has been diagnosed with autism and is considered a critical missing juvenile. They have been actively searching for the boy in his neighborhood.

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

What you can do:

Anyone with information about King's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

The investigation remains ongoing.