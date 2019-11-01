Crews working to restore service after major gas outage in Milton, Alpharetta

Crews are making progress restoring gas service in Alpharetta and Milton after a major outage left about 750 customers without gas on one of the coldest nights this fall.

The break happened near Mayfield and Bethany roads early Friday evening. As of 7 a.m. Saturday, Atlanta Gas Light says gas is restored for roughly 25% of the customers affected. Officials previously said they would have gas restored by about 11 p.m., and will need to go door-by-door to restart the pilot lights in furnaces, water heaters, and stoves.

"We will continue to work as safety and swiftly as possible throughout the day to return to full service," the company said on their website.

Officials said the impacted area runs through Mayfield Road and it’s adjoining neighborhoods.

The outage was caused by nearby construction on Rucker Road, officials said.

Atlanta Gas Light officials are warning anyone in the area impacted to not restart their pilot lights on their own.

Atlanta Gas Light released the following statement Friday regarding the leak:

“Atlanta Gas Light is committed to delivering safe and reliable natural gas service to our customers. We are experiencing low pressure on parts of our system. As a result, natural gas service is impacted to approximately 750 customers in Alpharetta, located near the Mid Broadwell Road area. For safety purposes, our crews have turned off gas service to homes in the affected area, however we are working to make the necessary repairs and restore gas service as safely and swiftly as possible, particularly given tonight’s cold weather. We understand that this may cause some discomfort but appreciate the community’s patience as we seek to safely resolve this issue.”