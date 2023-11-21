Crews successfully contain massive brush fire in Fannin County

Fire crews worked through the night to contain a massive brush fire in Fannin County.

Fannin County Emergency Management evacuated all residents of the Whispering Lake subdivision off of Bullen Gap Road while they continued to battle the flames.

Officials say the firefighters contained the fire to the ground and are hoping Tuesday's rains will help them extinguish the blaze.

Fannin County, US Forest Service, and Georgia Forestry firefighters also worked to protect nine residential structures in the path of the fire.

"Crews worked approximately seven hours in high winds and rapidly changing conditions to fight the fire," Fannin County Emergency Management wrote on social media.

Officials have not shared what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.