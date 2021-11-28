Expand / Collapse search
Crew douse fire under Cheshire Bridge Road, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
Fire under Cheshire Bridge Road

The fire was near the Buford connector at around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said a company responded with assistance from Grady EMS.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Fire Rescue officials said crews quelled a fire under a bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road on Saturday. 

The flames were near the Buford connector at around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said a company responded with assistance from Grady EMS. 

An area under the bridge was extremely hot, officials said and the heat was trapped under the bridge causing some steel to warp and concrete to crack.

CHESHIRE BRIDGE SAT FIRE

Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to a large fire under a bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

There were no injures reported, officials said. Officials found grills, mattresses, propane tanks, office chairs, couches, dressers and generators under the bridge. 

The cause of the fires is under investigation. 

