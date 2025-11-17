Crash shuts down North Lower Level access at Atlanta airport

The Brief All northbound access lanes to the airport’s North Lower Level were shut down after a crash with injuries. Several vehicles were reportedly damaged in the lower level parking area during the incident. Airport, fire and police crews are investigating the cause and have not released details on those involved.



All northbound access lanes to the North Lower Level at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport were shut down Monday night after a crash that reportedly damaged multiple vehicles and caused injuries.

What we know:

Airport officials said the closure went into effect as emergency crews responded to the scene. Airport Operations, Atlanta Fire Rescue and the Atlanta Police Department are actively investigating the accident and working in the area.

Reports indicate several vehicles were damaged in the lower level parking area.

What they're saying:

"Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport confirms that all traffic lanes providing access to the North Lower Level have been temporarily closed due to a reported motor-vehicle accident involving injuries. Airport Operations, along with Atlanta Fire Rescue and the Atlanta Police Department, are on scene actively responding and investigating the incident. We advise drivers and passengers to follow all posted detours and guidance from public safety and Airport personnel," said Alnissa Ruiz-Craig, interim director of the airport’s Office of Communications and Media Affairs.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how the crash happened or how many vehicles were involved. It is not clear how many people were injured or whether any of the injuries were serious. Police have not released details about the drivers involved or whether surveillance footage is being reviewed.