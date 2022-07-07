Rollover crash shuts down I-85 near Pleasant Hill Road in Gwinnett County

article

A rollover crash involving a semi-truck and multiple other vehicles has shut down almost all lanes on Interstate 85 heading into Atlanta early Thursday morning.

Officials say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-85 right before the Pleasant Hill Road exit in Gwinnett County.

According to reports, a semi-truck, SUV, and car were involved in the crash. The condition of the drivers have not been released.

The crash comes just an hour after another crash only a small distance south on the interstate blocked the three left lanes on the southbound side of the interstate.

At this time, all traffic at that wreck is being diverted on the HOV lane, which is the only that remains open, causing major delays.

Drivers should prepare for long delays and should try exiting on Jimmy Carter Boulevard or trying an alternate route involving Buford Highway or Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.