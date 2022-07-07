Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Rollover crash shuts down I-85 near Pleasant Hill Road in Gwinnett County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Traffic
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A rollover crash involving a semi-truck and multiple other vehicles has shut down almost all lanes on Interstate 85 heading into Atlanta early Thursday morning. 

Officials say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-85 right before the Pleasant Hill Road exit in Gwinnett County.

According to reports, a semi-truck, SUV, and car were involved in the crash. The condition of the drivers have not been released.

The crash comes just an hour after another crash only a small distance south on the interstate blocked the three left lanes on the southbound side of the interstate.

At this time, all traffic at that wreck is being diverted on the HOV lane, which is the only that remains open, causing major delays.

Drivers should prepare for long delays and should try exiting on Jimmy Carter Boulevard or trying an alternate route involving Buford Highway or Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.