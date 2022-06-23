Major crash shuts down I-75 northbound near Hudson Bridge Road

article

A serious crash has shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Stockbridge Thursday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the crash deemed "high severity" happened around 5 a.m. near Hudson Bridge Road.

Officials say at least one person is injured. Their condition is not known at this time.

The road remains closed to all drivers.

Commuters should expect major delays and try to use Highway 9/41 or Highway 42 as detours.

The cause of the accident has not been released.