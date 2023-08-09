I-285 westbound lanes reopen after crash in DeKalb County

article

All lanes are now back open after a vehicle crash shut down most of Interstate 285's westbound lanes, causing major delays in DeKalb County.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on I-285 westbound near Ashford Dunwoody Road.

At one time, all lanes were blocked on that side of the interstate - leaving delays stretching back to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. At around 6:15 a.m., the lanes were reopened.

Delays still remain and drivers may consider using Interstate 85 or Buford Highway as alternate routes.

Police have not released the cause of the accident and the condition of the driver involved.