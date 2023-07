article

A crash on Interstate 85 northbound near the North Druid Hills exit has closed all lanes. Cars are being diverted onto the North Druid Hills exit.

The incident was reported at 5:04 a.m. The scene is expected to be cleared by 8:30 a.m. However, at 9 a.m., all lanes were still closed.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

No information has been released about the crash.