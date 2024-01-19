Crash into pole closes portion of Mt. Vernon Highway for 2nd day in a row

article

A portion of Mount Vernon Highway was closed for the second day in a row on Friday morning because of a car crashing into a power pole.

According to the Sandy Springs Police Department, the crash on Friday morning around 5:30 a.m. closed Mt. Vernon between Vernon Walk and Virginia Chase NW.

Georgia Power responded to the scene to fix the pole.

On Thursday, a man who led police officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle through several counties crashed on the highway near Northside Drive.

The man was able to escape and is still on the run.

Police have not said what led to this morning's crash or released any information about the driver.

It is unknown how long the highway will be closed.