Crash on I-75 ejects child, injures 3 others

The Brief The Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 281. Four cars were involved, with one driving away. A child was ejected and flown to the hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to the hospital.



Four people were injured in a Labor Day crash involving four vehicles on Interstate 75 in Bartow County.

What we know:

The Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at mile marker 281.

A white Toyota Camry was driving in the middle lane of the northbound side when it was hit by another car, sending it into a Chevrolet Suburban in the left lane, according to GSP. Both vehicles went through the cable barrier. The Suburban overturned and went into the southbound lanes, hitting a black Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado also overturned.

During the crash, a 7-year-old was ejected from the Silverado, troopers said.

The child was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital, according to GSP. Three other people were taken to Kennestone Hospital.

What's next:

The vehicle that hit the Toyota continued driving north, GSP said. Troopers are investigating the incident.

Dig deeper:

The crash caused a long backup on I-75 during the busy Labor Day holiday travel rush.