Crash on Georgia 400 in Forsyth County seriously injures 2 people

Updated  October 12, 2025 1:24pm EDT
Cumming
Crash in Cumming on GA 400.  (Milton-Omar Williams)

The Brief

    • Officials said the crash happened between Mary Alice Park Road and Bald Ridge Marina Road early Saturday afternoon. 
    • According to investigators, a Ford F-150 rear-ended a Kia SUV, causing the Kia to overturn in the middle of the highway.
    • Two people in the Kia were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. 
    • So far, no charges have been filed. 

CUMMING, Ga. - Cumming police are investigating a two-car crash that shut down part of Georgia 400 on Saturday.

What we know:

Officials said the crash happened between Mary Alice Park Road and Bald Ridge Marina Road early Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a Ford F-150 rear-ended a Kia SUV, causing the Kia to overturn in the middle of the highway.

Police said both people in the Kia suffered serious head injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. A witness told FOX 5 they saw a medical helicopter land on the highway before taking off again.

The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and did not go to the hospital, officials said.

What's next:

No charges have been filed at this time, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

Officials added that their thoughts are with the victims as they recover.

The Source: Information in this article came from a FOX 5 employee and witnesses who filmed the crash and spoke with a FOX 5 employee. It has been updated with information from Cumming police. 

