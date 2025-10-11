Crash on Georgia 400 in Forsyth County seriously injures 2 people

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crash in Cumming on GA 400. (Milton-Omar Williams)

Cumming police are investigating a two-car crash that shut down part of Georgia 400 on Saturday.

What we know:

Officials said the crash happened between Mary Alice Park Road and Bald Ridge Marina Road early Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a Ford F-150 rear-ended a Kia SUV, causing the Kia to overturn in the middle of the highway.

Police said both people in the Kia suffered serious head injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. A witness told FOX 5 they saw a medical helicopter land on the highway before taking off again.

The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and did not go to the hospital, officials said.

What's next:

No charges have been filed at this time, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

Officials added that their thoughts are with the victims as they recover.