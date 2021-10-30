Lanes re-open after crash closes Highway 316 eastbound, GDOT says

article

The Georgia Department of Transportation said an incident on the ramp connecting Interstate 85 northbound to Ga. Highway 316 closed all eastbound lanes before Sugarloaf Parkway.

Lanes were re-opened in the afternoon and delays were minimal.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn details about the vehicles involved in the crash and if there were any injuries.

Emergency vehicles respond to an incident on the ramp connecting Interstate 85 northbound to Ga. Highway 316 before Sugarloaf Parkway.

GDOT reports crews and first responders were at the scene of the wreck at around 10:11 a.m.

Firetrucks and other emergency vehicles responded to the scene.

