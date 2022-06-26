Expand / Collapse search

Lanes re-open after crash caused traffic to stop on I-85 north in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:51AM
Traffic
FOX 5 Atlanta
A crash closed all lanes on Interstate 85 northbound on Sunday morning at Buford Highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. article

A crash closed all lanes on Interstate 85 northbound on Sunday morning at Buford Highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. 

ATLANTA - A crash closed all lanes periodically on Interstate 85 northbound on Sunday morning at Buford Highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. 

By 7:18, GDOT reported all but one of the five lanes was open. 

The crash backed up traffic to the ramp from the Downtown Connector to I-75 northbound. 

The estimated time to clear the crash is 9 a.m.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the cause of the incident. 