Lanes re-open after crash caused traffic to stop on I-85 north in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A crash closed all lanes periodically on Interstate 85 northbound on Sunday morning at Buford Highway, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
By 7:18, GDOT reported all but one of the five lanes was open.
The crash backed up traffic to the ramp from the Downtown Connector to I-75 northbound.
The estimated time to clear the crash is 9 a.m.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the cause of the incident.